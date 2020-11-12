KITCHENER -- Six Nations of the Grand River is now reporting no active COVID-19 cases.

It's a dramatic turnaround from what the community called a COVID-19 crisis last month, when it saw a spike in the disease.

Health officials said Wednesday that there were no new cases reported over the past seven days.

As of Oct. 20, Six Nations officials were reporting 31 active cases, calling it a "concerning upsurge" in numbers.

Chief Mark Hill blamed the surge on people going to social gatherings, sometimes outside of the community.

Officials ramped up public health measures in response to the spike, including keeping federal schools closed to students until the new year, mandating masks in indoor public spaces and limiting gatherings to immediate households.