

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A man charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in the region has reportedly died.

Timi Gusak, of Milton, was arrested in August for the sexual assaults of three girls under age six.

On Wednesday, Gusak’s family and lawyer, Lakin Afolabi, confirmed to CTV News that he had died, but did not say how.

“My heart goes out to his family, my heart also goes out to the families of his alleged victims who will never get a chance to see the justice system acquit or convict Mr. Gusak of these allegations,” Afolabi says in a statement.

One of the victim's mothers also told CTV that she received a call from police notifying her that Gusak had died.

The man's arrest was as a result of an investigation into the sexual assaults of three young girls in Kitchener and Waterloo over a six-year period dating back to 2013.

The most recent incident happened on Brybeck Crescent back in July and involved a four-year-old girl in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Shortly after, police said that DNA evidence had linked that sexual assault to two others: one on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener in 2017 and another on Barrie Place in Waterloo on 2013.

Both of those incidents also happened in apartment stairwells.

After his arrest, police also charged Gusak with child pornography charges.

None of the allegations against Gusak have been proven in court.