

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man who sparked a months-long international manhunt after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in a Kitchener apartment has made his first local court appearance.

Ager Hasan is accused of killing Melinda Vasilije inside her apartment on Country Hill Drive on April 28. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Appearing in Kitchener court Monday morning, Hasan wore a white shirt and khaki pants. He appeared straight-faced and looked straight ahead when not talking to his lawyer.

His appearance was briefly delayed because of a computer issue in the courtroom.

According to U.S. court documents, Vasilije was found with stab wounds in her throat and chest. Hasan was under court orders at the time to not be around Vasilije and to stay out of Waterloo Region.

Hasan crossed into the United States shortly after her death, and remained at large for nearly three months.

He was arrested in Texas in July by U.S. Secret Service agents looking for someone matching Hasan’s description who had allegedly bought counterfeit currency.

An extradition process followed, with an American judge ruling in November that Hasan should be returned to Canada. He was brought back to the country last week.

Monday’s court appearance lasted approximately 10 minutes, ending with Hasan being remanded back into custody.

He returns to court Jan. 15 via a video link.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa