A 22-year-old Kitchener woman charged in connection to a London house explosion did not appear for her first scheduled court appearance Wednesday morning.

Daniella Leis faces a dozen charges connected to the blast that rocked the Old East Village in mid-august.

According to police, the car Leis was driving crashed into a house on Woodman Avenue, rupturing a gas line.

The charges include several counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Roughly 100 homes had to be evacuated and seven people were injured, including multiple first responders.

Leis is now scheduled to be in court on Oct. 2.