An accused killer from Kitchener will not be taking the stand in his own defence.

Michael Ball’s lawyer told the jury in St. Catharines that his client will not testify. Ball is on trial for first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Erin Howlett.

In his opening statement, defence lawyer Tony Bryant told the jury that they already heard from his client twice in the case through police interviews that were submitted as evidence.

They made the decision to call other witnesses, mainly men, who were with Erin Howlett in the days leading up to her death.

The Crown alleges that Michael Ball killed Howlett, 27, fueled by jealousy, but the defence’s opening statement saw Ball’s lawyer press upon the jury that his client is presumed innocent unless found guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The defence told the jury that the five men it will call to testify spent time with Howlett partying and consuming drugs before she disappeared in the summer of 2013.

“This evidence is not meant to insult her memory,” court heard. “We are not here to destroy her reputation, but put into context some of the evidence you heard.”

Previous testimony revealed that her body was found stuffed in a duffel bag along the banks of the Grand River by a group of teenagers.

The Crown’s key witness testified that he helped Ball dump Howlett’s body there, but during the cross examination, the defence questioned the witness’ credibility, pointing to the witness dealing drugs and using crystal meth at the time of Howlett’s death.

After the defence’s opening statement, a telecommunications expert took the stand to discuss cell phone use.

The trial continues Wednesday.