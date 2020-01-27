KITCHENER -- A 77-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face a second-degree murder charge.

A neighbour tells CTV News that the 48-year-old victim was the son of the accused. Police have not identified the deceased.

Police responded to a home on Marianne Dorn Trail in Doon on Saturday night for reports of an injured man.

Officers arrived at around 6:50 p.m. and he was declared dead shortly after. His death marks Waterloo Region's first homicide of 2020.

The neighbour who spoke to CTV says that there is a family of five that lives at the residence where the incident happened.

Police are waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but say that the death didn't involve a firearm.

The autopsy is scheduled for this week.