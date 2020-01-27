KITCHENER -- A 77-year-old man was in court on Monday to face a second-degree murder charge.

Ajit Kohar appeared in a Kitchener courtroom shortly after 1 p.m.

According to court documents, he's accused of killing 48-year-old Gurpal Kohar.

Police have not confirmed how the two knew each other, but a neighbour tells CTV that they were father and son.

Police responded to the incident at a home on Marianne Dorn Trail in Doon on Saturday night for reports of an injured man.

Officers arrived at around 6:50 p.m. and the man was declared dead shortly after. His death marks Waterloo Region's first homicide of 2020.

The neighbour who spoke to CTV says that there is a family of five that lives at the residence where the incident happened.

Police are waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but say that the death didn't involve a firearm.

The autopsy is scheduled for this week.