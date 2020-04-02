KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old Pickering, Ont. man accused of gunning down a Brantford couple in their home last summer has reportedly escaped from jail in Thunder Bay.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, the Thunder Bay Police Service says that Kareem Zedan, 22, escaped lawful custody from the Thunder Bay District Jail in the evening hours of April 1.

Zedan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn van Every, 62.

They were killed in their Park Road South home on July 18, 2019.

Ontario Provincial Police said previously that Zedan was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24, some 1,500 kilometres from the crime scene.

Police said at the time that Zedan would remain in custody until a scheduled court appearance via video on April 2.

"I can't get into the details of how we caught wind of him, his presence in Thunder Bay, or any of the sequences leading up to his arrest," said Derek Rogers of OPP West Region back in March.

Thunder Bay Police have not said how the man escaped custody, but have said that he is considered dangerous and possibly armed.

He's described as black, about six-foot-one with a thin build.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who sees him not to approach him, but instead call 911.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.