KITCHENER -- A Guelph/Eramosa man charged with arson in connection to seven fires has pleaded guilty to five of them.

Justin Beal was charged as part of an investigation into more than 20 suspicious fires in Guelph and Wellington County between September 2016 and October 2017.

He was charged with two house fires in Guelph/Eramosa, two fires that destroyed three buildings in the same township, a house fire in Erin and another fire at an abandoned barn in Guelph/Eramosa.

On Friday, Beal entered his plea in a Brampton courtroom on Friday afternoon.

He is scheduled back in court in February at a Guelph courtroom.

With reporting from Jeff Pickel