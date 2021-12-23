ACCKWA reports harassment of staff and others at Cambridge location

CAMBRIDGE -

The AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo & Area (ACCKWA) allege staff, volunteers and participants have been harassed at the organization's Multi-Agency Community Space (MACS) in Cambridge.

In a Twitter thread posted on Wednesday, ACCKWA said people on site and within the building have been targeted and harassed by individuals who oppose Consumption & Treatment Services (CTS). The group noted the MACS facility is not a CTS site.

"Harassers have falsely accused the drop-in of handing out drugs, and have taken photos of the participants and team without their permission," one tweet from ACCKWA read.

The organization works to provide care for those living with HIV, hepatitis C and other sexually-transmitted and blood-borne infections across Waterloo Region.

ACCKWA alleged that threats have been made to workers and claimed people have had their belongings vandalized and personal addresses shared with the public.

Another tweet from ACCKWA read: "We speak up to draw attention to those interrupting the provision of life saving, basic needs services integral to dignity, health, and well-being."

The group said it has "reported this unacceptable behaviour through the appropriate channels."