KITCHENER -- With cleaning products flying off of store shelves, experts are warning that the numbers of calls to the Ontario Poison Control Centre are also increasing.

More people are accidentally poisoning themselves with cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Intense leap of numbers was maybe a little surprising, we were hearing far more than even we had expected,” says Heather Hudson of Ontario Poison Control.

Poison Centres saw a 58 per cent increase in February and March for the number of reported exposures linked to cleaning products, including, bleaches, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, chlorine and chloramine gases.

“The calls about the use of disinfectants and bleaches have sometimes doubled, and sometime almost tripled,” says Hudson.

An exposure includes swallowing, getting the product in an eye, inhaling harmful fumes or suffering skin irritation.

“We are getting a lot of calls about young children who are exploring their environment and maybe mom and dad left out the household cleaner,” explains Hudson

Ontario Poison Control staff believes calls are up because more people are spending time at home and cleaning more often.

Experts say one of the factors leading to more accidental poisonings is people mixing products, sometimes inadvertently, and sometimes intentionally, because they wrongly think it will lead to a better outcome.

Hudson says don’t mix bleach with anything other than water.

“Read the product label and follow the instructions because a lot of the products that can’t be mixed, says right on the label,” she says.

Experts are advising that whether you clean once in a while, or every day, keep your products safely stored away from children and pets.