Had Charlene Davis made a quick stop on her way home, she’d have been right in the path of the rocks and debris that seemingly destroyed her car.

Five minutes after Davis parked her car at home Tuesday afternoon, she heard a knock at her door.

“My super came banging at my door saying ‘You gotta go move your car; there’s water and rocks and everything falling on it right now,’” Davis says.

Heading outside, the Cambridge woman quickly realized that moving her car wasn’t an option.

“I would have got hurt. There were rocks flying from like 30 feet in the air,” she says.

“I wasn’t going to get killed by a rock flying at me – not to save a car. It’s not worth it.”

They were coming from a geyser that had started shooting up from a nicked water main along Grand Avenue.

City officials say the main was hit accidentally by contractors working to install new sewers and drains.

Davis says the damage left her car “soaked, saturated, (and) full of gravel, rocks and glass.”

Significant damage was reported at multiple buildings in the area around Grand Avenue South and Cedar Street, including at the McDougall Cottage historic site.

According to Region of Waterloo Museums, the water stopped short of jeopardizing any of the museum’s artifacts or the stability of the building itself, but did flood the cottage up to the top step of its basement. It has since been closed indefinitely.

Some quilts and pieces of artwork have been taken away from the property and moved to the Waterloo Region Museum in Kitchener for safekeeping.

A restoration team has been brought in to drain the basement and bring the building back to normal operating shape.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa