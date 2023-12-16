Above-seasonal temperatures postpone Chicopee season opener

Those hoping for a white Christmas this year won’t be in luck but it’s also bad news for local skiers looking to hit the slopes.

Mother nature has forced Chicopee Ski Resort to postpone the start of its season until after the new year.

Chicopee has sold roughly 3,500 memberships already and hired 630 part-time staff for the upcoming season.

The only thing missing is snow.

“We always want to be open by the time kids are out of school prior to Christmas. Right now, it doesn’t look likariske we’ll catch Christmas,” explained Chicopee CEO Bill Creighton.

The resort invested $3 million into new and improved snow making equipment over the summer but with temperatures reaching double digits Friday, not even the machines can keep up.

“Globally, basically since June, it’s been the warmest on records,” said Frank Seglenieks, coordinator of the University of Waterloo Weather Station. “We’ve had just five months of incredible warm temperatures.”

According to the weather station, the region normally receives 15 cm of snow in the first half of December - this year has seen less than two.

Experts credit a strong jetstream keeping cold Arctic air in the north, as well as the effects from El Nino.

“With a strong El Nino, we typically have high temperatures and low precipitation and what are we seeing so far this winter? High temperatures and low precipitation,” Seglenieks said.

With temperatures expected to stay above freezing, the weather station isn’t forecasting consistent snowfall for at least the next two weeks.

At Chicopee, training is underway for this year’s crew of ski-lift operators with hopes of opening the season the week after Christmas.

“We’re going to make as much snow as we can. The staff are raring to go and we’re ready to welcome all of our fun guests coming out,” said Chicopee life supervisor Kao Saechao.