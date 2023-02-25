'About making friendships': Tournament of Friendship brings hockey players together in Kitchener

Hockey players with varying special needs came together in Kitchener for the Tournament of Friendship Saturday.

The Special Hockey League's six annual tournament returned to Activa Sportsplex and showcased players aged 4 to 70 in four divisions.

"While we do have hockey and you're on the ice, we also care about the friendships that are made," said Kirsten Carr, director of inclusive hockey for the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association.

Nearly 30 teams from across Ontario hit the ice for the three-day tournament, with the hometown Kitchener Ice Pirates looking to make an impact as well.

"Having fun, that's the big thing," said Mackenzie Donaldson of the Pirates. "Winning isn't everything. It's nice, but it's not everything. Just feels really good to play teams that you don't play very often. We're playing North Bay today. We never play them.

"Even past tournaments we still talk about dinners and the banquets and how fun everything was. We don't always remember what the score is, but we always remember what we did in between."

The tournament runs through Sunday, each team plays three games, and wraps up with a medal ceremony.

"We call it the Friendship Tournament and that has meaning to it," said Brendan Belanger, the coach of the Ice Pirates. "It's about making friendships."