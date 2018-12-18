Featured
Aberfoyle gas station robbed at gunpoint
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 11:02AM EST
A gas station was reportedly robbed at gunpoint early on Tuesday morning.
It happened on Brock Road South near McLean Road in Aberfoyle.
Around 1:15 a.m., two male suspects reportedly entered the gas station and pointed a handgun at the attendant.
They were given an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes and fled in a vehicle.
Uniformed officers were on-scene on Tuesday morning to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.