

CTV Kitchener





A gas station was reportedly robbed at gunpoint early on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Brock Road South near McLean Road in Aberfoyle.

Around 1:15 a.m., two male suspects reportedly entered the gas station and pointed a handgun at the attendant.

They were given an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes and fled in a vehicle.

Uniformed officers were on-scene on Tuesday morning to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.