

Leighanne Evans , CTV Kitchener





An abandoned building went up in flames in Cambridge early Friday morning.

Fire officials were called around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

It happened on River Road, shutting the road down at Townline Road and Melran Drive for several hours.

When crews arrived, they say flames were shooting out of the roof.

"With the age of the home, all the dry timber must have been burning some time before the neighbours called it in," says Cambridge Fire Platoon Chief Rick Hembly.

Officials did not release any damage estimates.

Waterloo Regional Police are assisting with the investigation.