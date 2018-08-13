

CTV Kitchener





A three day music festival in downtown Kitchener has wrapped up for another year.

The 2018 Kitchener Blues Festival drew large crowds throughout the weekend-long event.

Organizers say they were expecting approximately 150,000 people to attend in total.

The event consisted of four stages spread throughout the downtown where attendees could take in a variety of acts ranging from local to international artists.

The Blues Fest wrapped up on Sunday with a number of performances including Emily Burgess, Danny Marks, Sass Jordan, and Tinariwen.