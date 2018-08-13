Featured
A weekend of blues in Kitchener comes to a close
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 7:34AM EDT
A three day music festival in downtown Kitchener has wrapped up for another year.
The 2018 Kitchener Blues Festival drew large crowds throughout the weekend-long event.
Organizers say they were expecting approximately 150,000 people to attend in total.
The event consisted of four stages spread throughout the downtown where attendees could take in a variety of acts ranging from local to international artists.
The Blues Fest wrapped up on Sunday with a number of performances including Emily Burgess, Danny Marks, Sass Jordan, and Tinariwen.