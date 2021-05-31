CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo police are investigating a "violent" home invasion in Cambridge this weekend that's left a neighbourhood shocked and unnerved.

Officers responded to a home near Bond Street around 1.a.m. on Saturday following a report of a home invasion.

Police say two men were taken to hospital, with one of the men having been stabbed.

"A violent incident like this, especially a home invasion, it is a cause for concern," said Const. Andre Jonson with Waterloo regional police.

Police are unclear about how many people were involved but say they were last seen speeding away in a black sedan, heading eastbound on Highway 401.

"The suspects have been described as black males in their 20s, and all were wearing bandanas," Johnson said.

Cambridge resident Cody Lopez says he knows the impacted family.

"I am disgusted that it happened to them," he said. "I heard that a couple of guys broke into the house and were holding people at gunpoint."

A woman who claims it happened at her home posted on social media, saying five men broke into her house in the middle of the night. She claims her husband and her niece's boyfriend were both beaten with a gun, and says her daughter's boyfriend was injured on his face.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her family is traumatized. She said she believes it was a random incident and has no idea who would come to her home and hurt her family.

The woman said a few items were stolen from her home, but the biggest thing taken was the family's sense of safety and comfort. She added her family has been staying with friends, unable to sleep at their home.

Police would not confirm if the woman or her family were involved in the incident, adding they're still investigating whether or not it was a targeted invasion.

Residents in the area say they're shaken by the home invasion.

"I'm kind of nervous about the area now, I don't like being out at night anymore," Lopez said.

"It's just come to the point where you don't feel safe in your own backyard anymore," said fellow Cambridge resident Jesse Whalen.