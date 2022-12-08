A very country Christmas: Rockwood Farmers' Santa Claus Parade returns

A bright holiday tradition with a country twist gears up for its 30th year in Rockwood.

The Rockwood Farmers' Santa Claus Parade of Lights will see dozens of farm vehicles decked out and driving the parade route on Thursday evening.

“Quite a few thought we should stop after ten years, but even the municipality said ‘hey, you guys are doing such a great job and it’s the biggest shopping night of the year for the town of Rockwood, so keep going’ so we did,” said Walter Swanston, one of the parade founders.

Large crowds of people could be seen lining the village roadways before the event began.

Organizers said that the event started decades ago, as a way to show off the farm equipment from the community and show people what is used to help make their food.

People loved it so much that it evolved into a yearly tradition, with farmers covering their equipment with Christmas lights.

Some said it takes days to decorate their gear for the big day.

This year there are 24 machines in the parade, including a tree cutter and several manure spreaders.

Ontario Provincial Police and the local fire department are helping to direct traffic.

Organizers said the event is important as it raises awareness about the agricultural industry.