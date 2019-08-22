

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





The effects are still being felt by many a year after a devastating house explosion.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the house explosion in Kitchener’s Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Police say they later determined that 58-year-old Edra Haan died prior to the explosion on Sprucedale Crescent.

Husband Udo Haan was airlifted with critical injuries and later arrested in connection to the incident and Edra’s murder. He was denied bail earlier this year and is still going through a court process.

A home was demolished and two others significantly damaged as a cause of the explosion.

Neighbours say the home repairs to fix the damage are now close to being complete.

CTV Kitchener is expecting to speak to the family of the deceased, mayor of Kitchener, and local fire departments later today.