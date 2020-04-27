KITCHENER -- After a pleasant weekend that ended with a vibrant sunset on Sunday, seasonal temperatures and sunny skies are expected through the day Monday, but these conditions will be brief.

There will be increasing clouds and the chance of showers overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal, but this is just setting the stage for the main system, bringing periods of heavy rain mid- to late-week.

The heaviest rain is forecast to fall Wednesday, with lingering showers through the end of the work-week as a moisture-laden low stalls out over the province.

That's due to a blocking area of high pressure over Atlantic Canada.

Winds will also contribute to Wednesday's weather with a strong east wind, heightening the risk of flooding along the shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

Temperatures in the next seven days remain near seasonal, if not a touch above by the weekend when sunshine is forecast to return.