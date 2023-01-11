A snowy Friday the 13th forecast leads to road warnings in Port Dover

People roam the streets of Port Dover during a Friday the 13th motorcycle gathering on Friday, May 13, 2016. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener) People roam the streets of Port Dover during a Friday the 13th motorcycle gathering on Friday, May 13, 2016. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver