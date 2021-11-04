BREAKING
A second patron at Junior’s Sportsbar in Cambridge tests positive for COVID-19: outbreak grows to 8 cases
Junior's Sportsbar is shown in this file image (Jessica Smith / CTV Kitchener)
Cambridge -
Another patron from Junior’s Sportsbar and Grill in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials declared an outbreak at the restaurant last month, with as many as 200 patrons potentially exposed to the disease.
Earlier this week a spokesperson confirmed Public Health has reached out to all individuals identified as high risk, including patrons.
Six staff members have previously tested positive for COVID-19. The first patron tested positive earlier this week.
This bring the total number of cases linked to outbreak to eight.