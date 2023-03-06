'A ribbon skirt to me is healing': Workshop teaches tradition of creating Indigenous ribbon skirts in Guelph
Community, culture and tradition came together in Guelph as Indigenous community members created ribbon skirts.
Monday’s workshop was organized by the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) in celebration of International Women’s Day.
“A ribbon skirt to me is healing. I’ve been through a lot of trauma in my life, especially as a young child growing up and to me it’s very healing to make a ribbon skirt and to teach others how to make them,” said Juanita O’Neill who was teaching the workshop.
Participants picked out their own fabric and ribbons and personalized their skirts to represent particular colours, clans or causes.
“It gives them that empowerment that they made it themselves. They chose their fabrics, their colours, that they learned a skill. They socialized in community and they're connected to the culture and tradition. This is a culture and traditional teaching,” said Kellie Grace, the traditional healing liaison with SOAHAC.
Organizers said they hope the workshop fosters a sense of belonging and identity for those in the Indigenous community.
This is the first time the group has held the event in the Guelph-Wellington area.
