A.R. Kaufman Public School to get new name

KITCHENER -

A.R. Kaufman Public School is the latest location added to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s list of renaming local schools as the legacy of historical figures come into question.

A.R. Kaufman generated debate amongst trustees at Monday night’s Waterloo Region School Board meeting.

“Kaufman was known to arrange for sterilizations that targeted working-class employees, the poor and those with physical or mental disabilities,” said Crissa Hill, area 6 superintendent.

There has also been ongoing discussions to rename Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School and Ryerson Public School.

It comes after a committee identified the three schools as high priorities to warrant a name change.

Former A.R. Kaufman student and trustee Mike Ramsay says he’s not sure about the change.

“I just don’t think right now that I have a lot of confidence in the information that we’re getting so I will be abstaining when it comes time to vote,” he said.

All three schools will be responsible for choosing a new name, but it’s unclear how soon that will happen.