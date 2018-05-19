

CTV Kitchener





Residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood are shaken after two garages were set on fire just an hour apart Saturday morning.

Waterloo Regional police say fire crews were first called to Peter Street near Victoria Park just after 4 a.m. for a garage fire.

Peter Street resident Elizabeth Erwin says the whole ordeal was very scary and she is still in shock.

“I got woken up a quarter after 4 by the firemen just rattling my door,” Erwin said.

Erwin’s garage burned to the ground and there was minor damage to her car parked just in front of the burning structure.

Fire crews then received a second call just an hour later around 5:15 a.m., for a report of another garage on fire on the same street.

The second fire left the garage completely destroyed and a vehicle ruined.

Janelle Starkey, a resident on Peter street, says many neighbours are now concerned for their safety.

“It's a quiet street but we do get a number of shady characters walking through this street. It makes me sad because I like to live in a safe world,” Starkey said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish both fires before they spread and no injuries were reported.

Officials are calling the fires suspicious and asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Ontario Fire Marshall and forensic unit have also been called in to assist with the investigation.

With reporting by CTV’s Heather Senoran