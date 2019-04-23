

CTV Kitchener





A trophy, thought to be lost forever, has recently turned up.

From 1920 to 1956 the Ontario Cup was handed out to the winner of the Inter-County Baseball League.

After the 1956 season the trophy went missing.

It turns out the trophy stayed in possession of the 1956 winning London Nationals.

It was rediscovered by the daughter of the former Nationals owner.

“My dad Jack Colman and Frank my uncle owned the majors from 56 to 60, In '56 they won that trophy , and brought it home where he stored a bunch of stuff, and it stayed there , It kind of just got forgotten there,” said Sandy Wagter, daughter of former Nationals owner.

Wagter has had the cup for the last 30 years after her mother passed away.

Wagter donated the cup to the London Nationals Alumni Association.

They plan to take it to each team in the league so fans can see the long lost trophy.