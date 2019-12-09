KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man was on vacation with his wife in Thailand when he found out that he had a brain tumour. Now, the couple says their travel insurance claim to bring him home by air ambulance has been denied.

Alex Witmer and his wife Jennifer both quit their jobs out east earlier this year, with plans to move back to Alex's hometown of Kitchener.

They decided to take a trip to Thailand first. But halfway through their six-week vacation, the man didn't feel like himself: he started getting severe migraines.

He went to the hospital, where he found out the news.

"Within two hours of checking in, they had told us it was a malignant brain tumour," Jennifer Witmer says.

Her husband bought travel insurance through Allianz before they left, but the couple says it was declined due to what the insurance company calls a pre-existing medical condition.

Witmer did seek medical attention over a month ago, when the pair lived in Moncton, N.B.

"He went to the ER for vomiting and had a mild headache," his wife remembers.

"We waited a few hours for a doctor and couldn’t see one, so we ended up going home."

He felt better in a couple days, so they assumed it was the flu.

Now, the couple is stuck in Thailand, their emergency air ambulance cancelled by the insurance company.

"In Canadian dollars, it was $265,000 for the air ambulance," Jennifer Witmer says.

His parents, who live in Kitchener, call the situation "a nightmare."

"It's been one problem after the other," Alex's mother, Amanda, says.

"You feel so helpless."

Allianz Travel's website defines a pre-existing condition as "an injury, illness or medical condition that caused someone to seek treatment, presented symptoms or required medication. This may have taken place anytime within 120 days prior to and including the plan's purchase date."

Time isn't on the couple's side: Alex is on medication to reduce the pressure in his brain, but he needs surgery.

The longer the wait, the higher the risk becomes that he won't be able to fly. A doctor in Thailand advised him not to fly after this weekend.

The couple is working on other options, including a commercial flight accompanied by a medical team. The family has also started an online fundraising campaign to help bring him home.

A Toronto neurosurgeon has already agreed to do the brain surgery when he gets back to Ontario.