GUELPH -- A man is dead after being hit by a train Sunday night in Guelph.

It happened in the area of Suburban Avenue and Clearview Street near Highway 7.

Guelph police say the train was travelling eastbound on a set of tracks east of Victoria Road North.

Police were on scene well after midnight and continued to investigate into Monday morning.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the pedestrian, or the circumstances around the crash.