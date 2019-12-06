KITCHENER -- The man accused of stabbing Ronald Chandler to death inside Chandler's Kitchener home in the summer of 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Jeremy Winnan entered the pleas on Friday morning to charges of second-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains.

The two men weren't connected: court heard Friday that Winnan and Chandler didn't know each other.

The defence is calling it a "motiveless" crime.

Ronald Chandler, 66, was found dead inside his Courtland Avenue East home on June 18. Despite what police called at the time an '"overwhelming amount of tips," Winnan wasn't arrested until Aug. 23.

He was 22 at the time of his arrest.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Winnan says he has no recollection of the murder, but acknowledges that, given his memory lapse, it was possible he was responsible.

He blames "bad drugs" for the circumstances—he was addicted to crystal meth and had recently started using fentanyl.

In court on Friday, Winnan asked tearfully for forgiveness from Chandler's family.

"I don't know if I can ever forgive you," Chandler's daughter responded.

The man is expected to be sentenced on Friday afternoon.