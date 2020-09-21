KITCHENER -- A 52-year-old Cambridge man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death in relation to a 2019 crash that left a man dead.

On Feb. 6, 2019, Steven Bray was driving a milk truck in Woolwich when it slammed into the back of a tractor, killing 46-year-old Daniel Martin.

Court heard on Monday morning that Bray’s truck was driving at a speed of 95 km per hour when the crash happened.

The agreed statement of facts said that Bray ran out of his truck and attempted to perform CPR on Martin. Bray also dialed 911.

Martin was ultimately pronounced dead at Grand River Hospital.

During the victim impact statement, which was read out during the audio court appearance, Martin’s family stated they forgive Bray. The family said that they understood that what happened was an accident, and that they didn't want him to spend time behind bars.

"I am so very sorry for the loss for Martin’s wife, brother and uncle," Bray said during a tearful apology on Monday. "I am so terribly sorry for the passing of Daniel Marin. Every day I thihnk of that day and for what families are going through to survive without their beloved Daniel."

It's worth noting that the criminal charge in this case was withdrawn; Bray pleaded guilty to a provincial offences charge instead.

In the decision, the judge acknowledged that everyone involved understood this to be a "horrific accident" and "a tragedy." Bray was sentenced to three months without driving, followed by nine months to only drive to medical appointments and to and from work.

He also has to pay a $2,000 fine within a year.