KITCHENER -- A total of 12 people have been displaced from their home after a fire at a semidetached house in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highbrook Street near Block Line around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the fire affected both the units in the building, but was extinguished quickly. There were seven people living in the one unit and five in the other.

No injuries were reported.

The damage, which was mainly at the rear end of the house, is estimated to have cost $750,000.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say the fire is not being considered suspicious.