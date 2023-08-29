A club with a mission: Kitchener’s refugee soccer team brings hope for persecuted Rohingya

Brothers Safi and Beza Ullah first fell in love in with the game of soccer while growing up at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

“We were playing soccer with whatever we find. We’ll play with plastic bags or barefoot on a rice field paddy field where the cows walked,” said Safi, who is 28 years old.

“We played in dirt areas with a lot of rocks. I came back with injuries almost every other day, but I still loved it for sure,” said 25-year-old Beza.

From dirt fields to stadiums, the Ullah brothers are now members of the Rohingya Football Club in Kitchener.

They came to Canada in 2006 as one of the first Rohingya refugees to arrive in the country.

Rohingya people are persecuted as a muslim minority in their homeland of Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. Roughly 1 million Rohingya people have had to flee to refugee camps in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Saifullah Muhammad, managing director of the Rohingya Centre of Canada. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo region is home to the largest Canadian settlement of Rohingya refugees, with an estimated population of 650.

The Rohingya FC was created in 2017 to help give the displaced people a sense of identity and community through sport.

“It is for broader awareness, it will amplify a voice for the Rohingya. We are trying to build a unified youth voice in Canada so they can be a voice for the others who are thousands of miles away in refugee camps,” said Saifullah Muhammad, managing director of the Rohingya Centre of Canada in Kitchener.

Safi says people of all backgrounds have now joined the team, refugee or not.

“I find peace in myself seeing all these guys from all different ethnicities playing together for same goal. Makes me feel good.”

He says the success of the team is inspiring the younger of generation of Rohingya refugees in Waterloo region.

“They can come to play with us anytime they want. We're there for them. They don't have to struggle like I did when I was new in Canada.”

Rohingya FC won their TMSL Division this season and will be moving up to a higher division next year. Their dream is to create more teams and eventually have squad in League1, a Canadian semi-pro league. The team is actively looking for sponsors to assist with game and equipment fees.