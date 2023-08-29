A club with a mission: Kitchener’s refugee soccer team brings hope for persecuted Rohingya

Yo Wang, Safi Ullah, Beza Ullah, Matthew Davidson are Rohingya FC members. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Kitchener) Yo Wang, Safi Ullah, Beza Ullah, Matthew Davidson are Rohingya FC members. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver