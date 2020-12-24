KITCHENER -- Morning rain has since transitioned over to wet snow throughout Waterloo region, and across much of southwestern Ontario.

According to Rob Kuhn with Environment Canada, the region reached Thursday's daytime high of 8.6 degrees in Kitchener and Waterloo at around 9 a.m., temperatures steadily dropped throughout the day.

The snow is expected to carry into Friday morning, meaning we will see a white Christmas. We are looking at two to five cm of snow across the region heading into Friday morning. With wind gusts out of the north west on Friday between 20 to 40 kilometres an hour, there is a risk of snow squalls along the eastern shores of Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and into Waterloo Region as well.