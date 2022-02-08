A Better Tent City requests regional funding to cover power costs

A Better Tent City in its new home on Ardelt Avenue (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener) A Better Tent City in its new home on Ardelt Avenue (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Facing calls to do more, Trudeau says trucker convoy 'has to stop'

As the trucker convoy protests stretch into their second week in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for the demonstrations to end, while his government fields requests to play a role in seeing control restored in the city as the anti-COVID-19 mandate demonstrators dig in.

A protester carries fuel containers on Wellington Street, a day after police seized thousands of litres of fuel from an encampment in an attempt to quell a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver