A Better Tent City requests regional funding to cover power costs

A Better Tent City is asking Waterloo Regional Council for $155,000 to help cover electricity-related costs.

The community of tiny homes says it incurred “significant expenses” following a relocation to Ardelt Ave. in October 2021.

The property, which is owned by the City of Kitchener and the Waterloo Region District School board, did not traditionally have access to utilities including water, electricity and sewer.

A Better Tent City leadership says they had to temporarily generate power, and there were delays in getting connected to the electrical grid due to the construction boom.

The report to council says it cost $16,100 to provide electrical supply to cabins, $52,900 to rent and operate a generator and $86,000 for conversion to the electrical grid.

The organization is asking the Region for a one time funding of $155,000 to cover these expenses.

The request goes before the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

A Better Tent City describes itself as a community-led initiative that operates outside of Waterloo Region’s formal housing stability system, though it has received various supports from area municipalities.

In the report to council, they also say A Better Tent City leadership covered most of the costs related to the relocation to Ardelt Ave., including moving expenses and water and sewer hook ups.