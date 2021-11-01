A Better Tent City officially moved into new temporary location

KITCHENER -

Residents from A Better Tent City have officially moved into their new temporary location.

Last week, the 42 tiny homes started a move to 49 Ardelt Ave. In Kitchener. The property is owned by the City of Kitchener and the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Prior to the move, A Better Tent City was located on Battler Road. However, they had to move from the snow storage facility by the end of October. They've been looking for a permanent location since they were forced to leave Lot 42 when it was sold this summer.

Volunteers hope the next move will be the last for A Better Tent City.