A Better Tent City finds another temporary home in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

After moving to a City of Kitchener winter maintenance facility for the summer, A Better Tent City is on its way to a new location.

According to ABTC leaders, the 50 residents will begin to move to 49 Ardelt Avenue on Tuesday, which is a grassy area between the street and Hwy. 7/8.

The move will include bringing the huts over to the address, extending electrical connections to power radiators, followed by setting up facilities like washrooms, showers, laundry, dining, and kitchens.

Part of the area is owned by the city and another part is owned by Waterloo Region District School Board, whose headquarters are located on the property right beside it.

The new temporary location is also just down the road from Lot42, which was the former location of ABTC until they had to move out in June.

The search for their new home was met with opposition when ABTC leaders proposed moving to a location in Breslau.

A portion of a snow storage site on Battler Road was then offered by the City of Kitchener as a temporary home for the summer, with the intention of the residents moving out by October.