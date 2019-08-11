

CTV Kitchener





Lillian Burden was having the time of her life.

The 98-year-old was able to have her wish to go to a Scottish Festival come true at the 74th annual event in Fergus on Saturday.

“To tell you the truth I never thought it was going to happen,” said Burden. “It’s been so surprising for me to see this. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Burden has wanted to come to a highland games event since she was nine years old.

Chartwell Retirement Residences and Wish of a Lifetime Canada partnered together to make the dream a reality.

“We look for those stories that are unique and great,” said director of Chartwell Janine Reed. “We want to make a difference in someone’s life and make them happy.”

While Burden said that she “thinks she’s seen all the surprises,” she was pleasantly caught off guard to find out she would be leading the bands in the event’s parade.