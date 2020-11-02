KITCHENER -- A total of 98 days have been set aside for the trial of a former Kitchener neurologist accused of dozens of sexual assault charges.

Jeffrey Sloka faces 69 counts of sexual assault.

Sloka spent several years practicing at Grand River Hospital. His licence was revoked in April 2019 after five patients filed complaints with the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He was charged with another 34 counts of sexual assault in September of that year.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2017, but it's not clear if they all happened at Grand River Hospital.

There are 69 charges and 69 alleged victims in the case. It is one of the largest sexual assault investigations of its kind in Ontario.

The Crown prosecutor confirmed to CTV News on Monday that there are 98 days scheduled for the trial, which will be judge alone.

The first set of dates is scheduled for Sept. 13 to 24. The case will continue over a number of months, with some breaks in between trial dates, into March 2022.

None of the charges against Sloka have been tested in court.