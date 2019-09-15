

CTV Kitchener





Don Gamble may be 93 but he isn’t slowing down.

The Cambridge man has been volunteering with the Terry Fox Run since 1980.

As the lead marshal, Gamble’s job is to help runners stay on track.

He's also a member of the Lion’s Club in Cambridge and has volunteered with Relay for Life.

“The motto in our Lion’s Club is ‘We Serve.’ I’ve spent my life in service.”

Gamble says he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

He’s inspired by Terry Fox’s determination to keep on going.

“It’s been my privilege to serve.”

This year’s Terry Fox Run was held at Riverside Park.

It has raised almost $687,000 over the last four decades.