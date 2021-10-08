93.3 per cent of Grand River Hospital staff fully vaccinated; unvaccinated staff will be placed on unpaid leave

KITCHENER -

Grand River Hospital officials say 93.3 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated and another one per cent have received at least one dose.

Staff have until noon on Oct. 12 to receive at least one vaccine dose or they will be place on unpaid leave.

“I understand that staff are still coming forward to be vaccinated which is encouraging,” CEO Ron Gagnon said in a news release. “We also recognize that there may be an impact on selected services and wait times and will do everything we can to ensure that we are mitigating that impact and providing our community with safe, quality care.”

Grand River Hospital said of its 4,364 total staff and physicians, 228 were non-compliant with the vaccination policy as of mid-day Thursday. Officials also said the number of staff being vaccinated is increasing.

Anyone who hasn't provided proof of full vaccination before Nov. 9 risks loss of employment or loss of privileges for physicians.

The vaccine requirement was announced for all Waterloo-Wellington hospitals on Sept. 1.

St. Mary's General Hospital officials said earlier this week that 98 per cent of their staff are fully vaccinated.