KITCHENER -- Fire officials in Wellesley say a barn is considered a write-off following a fire on Monday evening.

Wellesley fire crews were called to the property on Lobsinger Line between Charles Street and Moser Young Road at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived the barn was already engulfed in flames.

“It’s unfortunate for the family,” said St. Clements district Chief Brad Dietrich. “Hope they can recover their losses, rebuild and move on.”

Officials say over 190 cattle were inside the barn at the time, and around 100 were accounted for late Monday evening. Crews at the scene said that some may be roaming around the town, but as of Tuesday morning it was unclear if the remaining cows had been found.

The cause is believed to be related to a skid steer that has had mechanical issues in the past.