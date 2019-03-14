

CTV Kitchener





Nine Rohingya families fleeing the crisis in Myanmar have arrived in Waterloo Region.

The families were sponsored by ICNA Relief Canada.

The group consists of 27 people in total, who will be resettled in Kitchener and Waterloo.

After landing at Pearson Airport the families were treated to a reception hosted by Kitchener-South Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Refugees have been driven out of their homes in Myanmar.