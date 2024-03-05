$8K in counterfeit cash seized during teen’s arrest
A Guelph teen was carrying more than $8,000 in counterfeit cash when he was arrested by police Monday night.
Officers were called to a Speedvale Avenue East plaza around 11:30 p.m.
That’s where they found the 14-year-old boy being held down by a family friend.
According to his mother, the teen had two different undertakings with conditions not to drink and return home by 9 p.m.
When he wasn’t home by curfew, both his mother and a friend wentout looking for him.
The teen was then found intoxicated at the plaza.
He was arrested and, during a subsequent search, police found more than $8,000 in fake cash, including 85 $100 bills.
Police said the teen is facing four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and possessing counterfeit money.
