$8K in counterfeit cash seized during teen’s arrest

A Guelph teen was carrying more than $8,000 in counterfeit cash when he was arrested by police Monday night.

Officers were called to a Speedvale Avenue East plaza around 11:30 p.m.

That’s where they found the 14-year-old boy being held down by a family friend.

According to his mother, the teen had two different undertakings with conditions not to drink and return home by 9 p.m.

When he wasn’t home by curfew, both his mother and a friend wentout looking for him.

The teen was then found intoxicated at the plaza.

He was arrested and, during a subsequent search, police found more than $8,000 in fake cash, including 85 $100 bills.

Police said the teen is facing four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and possessing counterfeit money.