88-year-old woman found, safe: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 8:55AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 3:28PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are thanking the public for their help in locating an 88-year-old woman.
Patricia Hitchens was reported missing earlier. Police put out a rquest for public assistance in loacting her as they were concerned for her well-being.
Our 88-year-old missing female has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 22, 2018