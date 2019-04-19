Featured
88-year-old woman charged with domestic assault at retirement residence
Published Friday, April 19, 2019
A domestic assault at a retirement residence in Guelph has led to charges.
Police were called to the location on Gordon Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
They determined that a 93-year-old man was assaulted by his 88-year-old wife.
The woman was arrested and charged with one count of domestic related assault. She was later released on a promise to appear.