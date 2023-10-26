88-year-old charged after three-vehicle crash in Caledonia

An 88-year-old is charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Caledonia.

According to a media release from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), at around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash on Highway 6 between Unity Road and Argyle Street North.

Police said a sedan going south on Highway 6 collided with an oncoming minivan.

“A sport utility vehicle following the minivan collided with the rear of the minivan in an attempt to avoid the collision,” the release said.

Three people were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons but there were no serious injuries.