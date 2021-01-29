KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the number of active cases continues to go down.

There are 601 active cases in Waterloo Region, the lowest active case count in 2021.

There have been a total of 9,311 COVID-19 cases in the region. Of those cases, 8,506 are considered resolved. A total of 198 people have died from the disease.

There are 42 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, including nine in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks dropped by three on Friday to 34.

The region's testing partners have performed 4,092 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday, for a total of 324,811.

The seven-day average in the region rose slightly to 4.7 per cent. On Tuesday, it was listed at 4.2 per cent.

The reproductive number remains unchanged since Jan. 17 at 0.8.

Waterloo Region reported its first case of the U.K. COVID-19 variant on Friday in a woman in her 30s. Officials said her illness has been resolved and they're now completing a more detailed investigation into her case and contacts.

Ontario has reported 51 cases of the U.K. variant so far.

After a slight spike on Thursday, Ontario reported fewer than 2,000 new cases Friday. The province added 1,837 to its total, along with 58 deaths.

The seven-day average for new infections dropped again, now sitting at 2,010.

Ontario has 264,300 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.