KITCHENER -- More than 86 per cent of businesses in Waterloo Region were complying with COVID-19 safety rules in the latest workplace blitz, according to the Ministry of Labour.

There were 17 provincial offences officers performing a workplace safety campaign from Nov. 25 to 28, providing information on how to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

The ministry said the officers visited 159 workplaces and found 86.2 per cent were in compliance to requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act. This was the second campaign in November.

The campaign focused on retail businesses, personal care services, fitness centres, restaurants and a performing arts facility.

The visits broke down as follows:

Retail: 18 contraventions in 122 visits

Personal care services: Two contraventions in 17 visits

Fitness centres: One contravention in 14 visits

Restaurants: Two contraventions in five visits

Performing arts: No contravention at the one facility

The first campaign from Nov. 16 to 21 found 69 per cent of workplaces were compliant. Officers visited 313 businesses in that time frame, focusing on personal services, sports and recreational centres, retail, banquet halls and shisha lounges.

The Ministry of Labour said most contraventions were resolved through education.

Businesses needed improvement in mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits.