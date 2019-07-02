Featured
84-year-old pedestrian suffers serious injuries, police say
Police in Oxford County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:46PM EDT
An elderly woman has serious injuries following a collision in Ingersoll.
Police say the 84-year-old was struck by a vehicle just before 2 p.m. on Thames Street South.
Provincial police are still investigating but they say she was walking across the street when she was hit.
Witnesses are being asked to contact Oxford County OPP.